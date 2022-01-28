 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Life in the Red Podcast: Husker hoops spiral continues; what's next for Huskers on recruiting trail?

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett send you into the weekend with a lengthy hoops conversation, including Thursday afternoon's loss to Wisconsin and the bleak nature of the conversation regarding the program and Fred Hoiberg as January nears its end. Then, a look ahead at what's on the horizon in football recruiting and some baseball talk as Will Bolt's team gets into preseason camp. 

Watch here: 

Listen here

