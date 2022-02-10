Life in the Red Podcast: Husker hoops notches first Big Ten win; football offseason rolls on and baseball nears

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett run through the latest offseason news in Nebraska football, recap the Huskers' first Big Ten win in men's hoops and get into who might win jobs in Will Bolt's weekend pitching rotation as the baseball team's season opener draws closer.
