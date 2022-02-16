Life in the Red Podcast: Closing in on the start of Husker baseball season and spring ball, too

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett give you an easy, breezy look at some interesting storylines to watch when Nebraska football begins spring ball in less than two weeks. Then they get into baseball, where Will Bolt's program is on the field for its season-opening series this weekend. Plus some hoops talk on the good (Amy Williams and the women's team knocking off No. 5 Indiana) and the not so good (you know).
Watch here:
Listen here
