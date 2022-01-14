 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Life in the Red Podcast: Analyzing Scott Frost's completed football staff; latest from AD Trev Alberts and hoops talk
Life in the Red Podcast: Analyzing Scott Frost's completed football staff; latest from AD Trev Alberts and hoops talk

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett send you into the weekend with a breakdown of Nebraska head coach Scott Frost's full staff, which was completed Thursday with the hire of RB coach Bryan Applewhite. That, plus the most interesting things from a Tuesday sitdown with AD Trev Alberts and a conversation about where Fred Hoiberg and the men's hoops program is currently.

