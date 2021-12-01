Life in the Red Podcast: All the latest on a busy (and fluid) week of coaching searches and recruiting for the Huskers

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through the ever-evolving coaching searches that Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost are currently conducting, what the next couple of days and weeks look like and what's happening on the recruiting front. That, plus key decisions still to be made for players like Adrian Martinez, Cam Jurgens and Damion Daniels and a quick set-up of a critical December for Fred Hoiberg's basketball program.