 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Life in the Red Podcast: All the latest on a busy (and fluid) week of coaching searches and recruiting for the Huskers
0 Comments
topical web only

Life in the Red Podcast: All the latest on a busy (and fluid) week of coaching searches and recruiting for the Huskers

  • 0

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through the ever-evolving coaching searches that Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost are currently conducting, what the next couple of days and weeks look like and what's happening on the recruiting front. That, plus key decisions still to be made for players like Adrian Martinez, Cam Jurgens and Damion Daniels and a quick set-up of a critical December for Fred Hoiberg's basketball program.

Listen here

Watch here

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through the ever-evolving coaching searches that Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost are currently conducting in this episode.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News