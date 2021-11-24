 Skip to main content
Life in the Red Podcast: Adrian Martinez, Logan Smothers and the Huskers' prospects in their season finale vs. Iowa
topical web only

Life in the Red Podcast: Adrian Martinez, Logan Smothers and the Huskers' prospects in their season finale vs. Iowa

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a busy early week of news between Adrian Martinez's season-ending shoulder injury and Wednesday surgery, freshman Logan Smothers stepping into the starting lineup and what to expect Friday against Iowa in the Huskers' season finale. That, plus hoops talk ahead of Saturday's game, when Fred Hoiberg's team looks for a fourth win in a row against South Dakota.

Listen here

Watch here

 

