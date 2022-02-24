 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Life in the Red Podcast: A spring football preview and the big decision to be made in men's hoops

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through things that will be interesting to watch when Nebraska begins spring ball next week and also about the decision in front of athletic director Trev Alberts regarding the future of men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg.

Listen here

Watch here

