Life in the Red Podcast: A mega Red-White Spring Game preview. What to expect (and what not to)

The ultimate Red-White Spring Game preview episode, brought to you by Ernie's in Ceresco.
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett are all spring game and spring football this week as they break down what to expect — and what not to — on Saturday for Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game.
The guys run through what they'll be looking for, a couple of key players on each side of the ball and a big recruiting weekend highlighted by TCU transfer pass-rusher Ochaun Mathis and five-star, 2024 QB Dylan Raiola.