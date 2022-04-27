Life in the Red Podcast: A couple of big portal decisions coming up for Husker targets plus hoops — and a farewell

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down impending decisions from Nebraska football transfer portal targets Ochaun Mathis and Devin Drew and NU hoops target and Aurora native Baylor Scheierman. There's more recruiting talk, some hoops and baseball and then the guys reminisce about the last four-plus years as of Parker's tenure at the Journal Star comes to an end.
