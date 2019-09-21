Nebraska's George Kusche won the men's race Saturday as the Huskers co-hosted the Greeno/Dirksen cross country invitational with Nebraska Wesleyan at Mahoney Golf Course.
Kusche won the 8-kilometer race in 24 minutes, 12.2 seconds, as the Husker men took third as a team with 90 points. Iowa won with 47 points. Nebraska Wesleyan, led by Andy Vasquez in 32nd place, was 12th.
The Nebraska women placed fourth overall with 109 points. Iowa won with 53 points. Nebraska Wesleyan was ninth, led by Ellie Beiermann in 30th place.
Kusche became the first Husker to win a race at the Greeno/Dirksen since Lara Crofford won the women's crown and David Adams took the men's title at the meet in 2010.
"It has been a long journey," Kusche said. "Last season, I came second at this meet, about 40 seconds slower than I was today. It was a long road, so it makes it a lot sweeter to win it today."
The Huskers' Mark Freyhof placed 10th in 25:04. Jordan De Spong was 22nd.
Erika Freyhof led the Husker women, placing fifth in the 5K in 17:33. Judi Jones was 12th and Elsa Forsberg 14th (18:01).
Nebraska will return to action Oct. 5 for the Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence, Kansas.