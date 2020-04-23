Journal Star sports staffers recall the best games they've covered

Nobody, and I mean nobody, saw this coming. "This is pretty much a nightmare for us," Husker quarterback Eric Crouch said at the time. "They played a great game, offensively and defensively. They really put it to us. … This is a big shock. It's tough to talk about because this never happens to us.”

Exactly. It was weird. It was wild. It was difficult to put into perspective. Plus, it turned out to be a portend. Which is partly why the day remains burned in my brain — forever.

Parker Gabriel, Husker football beat reporter

Setting the scene: Wisconsin and Michigan State meet in a midseason matchup with major postseason implications.

From a pure entertainment standpoint, I don’t remember Oct. 22, 2011, in East Lansing, Michigan, being head-and-shoulders better than some of the other games I’ve covered. But man, that ending.

I was a college junior at Wisconsin and working for the Daily Cardinal newspaper when the No. 6 Badgers and No. 16 Michigan State went to the final seconds tied at 31.

It’s funny, the things you remember and the ones you don’t about moments like Kirk Cousins’ deflected, game-winning Hail Mary touchdown pass to Keith Nichol.