Journal Star's Gabriel wins Nebraska sportswriter of year award

Football writer Parker Gabriel was named the best sportswriter in Nebraska by the National Sports Media Association, according to a press release.
This is the first time Gabriel, who started at the Journal Star in 2017, has been named sportswriter of the year by the NSMA.
"It's an honor to be recognized, but this would not have happened were it not for the work ethic and chemistry of the Journal Star's sports department and, really, the entire newsroom," Gabriel said.
You have free articles remaining.
Gabriel primarily covers the Nebraska football team, reporting the day-to-day news from the program, while offering in-depth pieces that take a peek behind the Husker curtain.
He previously worked at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in Montana and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.
Sportscasters and sportswriters of the year from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, will be recognized at the 61st NSMA awards banquet on June 29 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Dan Patrick, Tom Verducci and Michael Wilbon are this year's NSMA hall of fame inductees. Skip Caray, Cawood Ledford and Dick Young will also enter the hall posthumously.
Parker Gabriel's most memorable: A day in QB school
The chance to sit in NU’s offensive meeting room for three hours with Mario Verduzco was both enlightening and entertaining.
Parker Gabriel's most memorable: Huskers help community heal
A lot of people were affected by spring flooding, and this story takes a look at a community's ability to come together, with the help of the Huskers.
Parker Gabriel's most memorable: Vedral's support in Florida
Noah Vedral, a Nebraska kid, shot to the center of attention when Adrian Martinez was sidelined due to injury earlier this season, and this story looks through the lens of a well-known former teammate.
Parker Gabriel's most memorable: Walk-on, walk-off
Who could have predicted that Lane McCallum, a walk-on defensive back, would make a game-winning field goal for Nebraska against Northwestern?
Parker Gabriel's most memorable: NU unveils facility
As whispers circulated leading up the press conference, nobody else got to this level of detail on this story before it was announced.