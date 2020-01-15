Journal Star's Gabriel wins Nebraska sportswriter of year award

Football writer Parker Gabriel was named the best sportswriter in Nebraska by the National Sports Media Association, according to a press release.

This is the first time Gabriel, who started at the Journal Star in 2017, has been named sportswriter of the year by the NSMA.

"It's an honor to be recognized, but this would not have happened were it not for the work ethic and chemistry of the Journal Star's sports department and, really, the entire newsroom," Gabriel said.

Gabriel primarily covers the Nebraska football team, reporting the day-to-day news from the program, while offering in-depth pieces that take a peek behind the Husker curtain.

He previously worked at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in Montana and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Sportscasters and sportswriters of the year from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, will be recognized at the 61st NSMA awards banquet on June 29 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Dan Patrick, Tom Verducci and Michael Wilbon are this year's NSMA hall of fame inductees. Skip Caray, Cawood Ledford and Dick Young will also enter the hall posthumously.

