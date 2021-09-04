‘It’s all about hyping up Nebraska:’ How gobigreddie gained over 100,000 TikTok followers from his pro-Nebraska content

Two-and-a-half years ago, no one would have thought to stop Eddie Ventura for a photo.
Before March 2019, Ventura’s online presence amounted to posting on Husker fan pages while he worked to lease apartments. When his office closed due to COVID-19, Ventura downloaded TikTok and began channeling his newfound free time into posting videos about life in Nebraska.
A few viral videos later, and his 116,000 followers now know him as gobigreddie, an internet sensation who is now recognized across the state for his humorous TikToks.
“I started posting Husker videos and Nebraska videos and it just blew up,” Ventura said. “It’s super-crazy, because I’m just a kid from Bellevue. Now when I go out to a high school football game, every little kid is freaking out and wanting to take a selfie, saying they want to be just like me.”
There are plenty of big TikTok accounts based out of Nebraska — JoJo Siwa and her 36 million followers come to mind — but almost no one posts about life in Nebraska, interesting places or activities and local news with the consistency of Ventura.
Much of his content centers around the state’s biggest conversation, Husker football, but Ventura also posts about high school sports and cultural aspects of Nebraska such as restaurants, events and town attractions, in addition to sketch-like videos making fun of Iowa, for example.
While his content is naturally popular with the younger generation that populates TikTok, Ventura has also found that many adults come to his page to see some of the best parts of the state and because they feel at home with their passion for Nebraska.
“That’s what I try to do, it’s all about hyping up Nebraska,” Ventura said. “The only bad thing I post about is Husker football, and that’s not my fault.”
Thanks to the dedicated fan base he has built, Ventura is now able to pursue TikTok as his full-time job as restaurants and companies pay him to post a video or explore a new product. On a day-to-day basis, Ventura constantly scrolls through social media sites such as Reddit and Twitter as he stays up to date with the latest news.
Omaha-based radio station 1620 the Zone is Ventura’s favorite source for Husker news, which is currently his main focus alongside high school football. Just this week, Ventura attended games at Millard South and DC West and his highlight videos have gained 11,000 views.
Friday Night Rewind: Papio South's big 4th-quarter rally stuns East; Long BDS streak (dating to 2014) ends
“It’s great, I enjoy just waking up and making content,” Ventura said. “It’s like I have seasons; when there’s no sports or anything, I’ll be posting about camping or going to the world’s largest rubber band ball. I try to talk about literally everything.”
Considering the success he’s found in a short amount of time, Ventura is aiming to keep growing his brand and he also has a long-term goal of working with and supporting other content creators from Nebraska in the future. For now, it’s back to the grind of posting videos each day and staying ready in case any important news breaks.
When that news does come, Ventura’s followers know he’ll be there to put a satirical spin on it or showcase what makes Nebraska great. That kind of authenticity shows in the hundreds of videos Ventura has made, and it’s why gobigreddie is now one of Nebraska’s most recognizable internet personalities.
“I really have no filter; I not only hype up my home but everyone who lives in Nebraska, because it’s their home,” Ventura said. “I get so many comments and messages saying, ‘I’m so excited I found someone from Nebraska on here.’ I didn’t create the community, we’ve always been here, but it’s so nice to see it embrace me.”
