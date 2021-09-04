‘It’s all about hyping up Nebraska:’ How gobigreddie gained over 100,000 TikTok followers from his pro-Nebraska content

While his content is naturally popular with the younger generation that populates TikTok, Ventura has also found that many adults come to his page to see some of the best parts of the state and because they feel at home with their passion for Nebraska.

“That’s what I try to do, it’s all about hyping up Nebraska,” Ventura said. “The only bad thing I post about is Husker football, and that’s not my fault.”

Thanks to the dedicated fan base he has built, Ventura is now able to pursue TikTok as his full-time job as restaurants and companies pay him to post a video or explore a new product. On a day-to-day basis, Ventura constantly scrolls through social media sites such as Reddit and Twitter as he stays up to date with the latest news.

Omaha-based radio station 1620 the Zone is Ventura’s favorite source for Husker news, which is currently his main focus alongside high school football. Just this week, Ventura attended games at Millard South and DC West and his highlight videos have gained 11,000 views.

“It’s great, I enjoy just waking up and making content,” Ventura said. “It’s like I have seasons; when there’s no sports or anything, I’ll be posting about camping or going to the world’s largest rubber band ball. I try to talk about literally everything.”