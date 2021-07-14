‘It changed my life': Emotional connections run deep as Trev Alberts returns to Nebraska

During one of the biggest moments of his professional life, Trev Alberts took a moment to think of his past.

When Alberts thanked his family for all of their all support over the years, he thought not only of those in attendance but also of those who couldn’t be there with him.

With a brief tear in his eye, Alberts acknowledged his mother, Linda Alberts, who passed away in 2014.

“No one was a bigger Husker fan than Linda Alberts,” he said.

He may have been born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, but years of emotion, joy and hard work mean Alberts is forever bonded to this place — he’s a Nebraskan to his core. That emotional connection first started growing back in 1989, when he committed to play at Nebraska for Tom Osborne.

More than 30 years ago, Alberts was just an 18-year-old kid trying to earn his spot on one of the nation’s best college football teams. Now, he’s in charge of the same athletic program that launched him to a career of success.

“It’s really emotional for me,” Alberts said. “I grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and I never dreamed that a place like this would offer me a scholarship; it changed my life.”