The Nebraska softball team split its doubleheader with Colorado State in the Big Red Fall Classic on Saturday at Bowlin Stadium.
Tristen Edwards led the Huskers in Game 1 with two home runs in an 8-6 win, before Nebraska dropped the second game in extra innings, 4-3.
Edwards blasted a two-run shot in the bottom of the second in Game 1, giving Nebraska a 5-1 lead heading into the third.
After Colorado State tightened its deficit to 7-6 in the fifth, Edwards homered again -- this time a solo shot to make it 8-6. Olivia Ferrell closed out the game for NU, capping a five-inning performance.
In the second game, Nebraska took an early lead off a Peyton Glatter double that scored Edwards in the first. In the sixth, Nebraska scored on a CSU error and a Keana Pola sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.
The Rams came back in the top of the seventh to tie the game 3-3, and took the 4-3 lead in the eighth behind a solo shot.
NU pitcher Courtney Wallace had a shutout through six innings in her complete-game performance.
The doubleheader split marks the end of the Huskers' fall season. NU is back in action in February.