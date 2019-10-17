Nebraska scored first but gave up a second-half goal against Big Ten soccer bottom-dweller Minnesota and played to a 1-1 draw Thursday in Minneapolis.
Neither team was able to break through in overtime as the Huskers were held without a goal after the first 20 minutes of the match.
Meg Brandt got the Huskers on the board at the 19:50 mark of the first half with her third goal of the season. Brandt had scored both goals in Nebraska's 2-0 win over Maryland on Oct. 11.
Minnesota tied it less than 12 minutes into the second half when Husker goalkeeper Aubrei Corder couldn't handle a long shot from Minnesota's Nikki Albrecht, the ball shooting through the NU senior's hands and into the goal.
Nebraska (4-9-3, 3-5-1 Big Ten) held Minnesota without a shot on goal in the first half, but the Gophers had seven in the second half and overtime. Minnesota finished with 17 total shots and earned eight corner kicks to Nebraska's seven.
Despite letting in the match-tying goal, Corder finished with six saves.
Minnesota (3-10-3, 2-5-1), which entered the day tied for last in the Big Ten standings, had won the previous five meetings against the Huskers.
Nebraska plays No. 10 Wisconsin at 1 p.m. Sunday in Madison and finishes the regular season by hosting Penn State a week later.