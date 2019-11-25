Huskers get hot in second half to defeat Washington State in the Cayman Islands

Nebraska got outrebounded again, and missed a bunch of free throws, again.

But the Huskers shot the cover off the ball again, too, using a big second half to pull away for an 82-71 win Monday over Washington State in the first round of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Nebraska will face George Mason at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the tournament semifinals.

To get there, the Huskers (3-2) shot 64% from the floor after halftime, including a stretch of 11 makes in 12 attempts, while outscoring the Cougars 48-34 over the final 20 minutes.

NU hit 5-of-7 from three-point range in the second half. The Huskers spread the Cougars out and drove at them, getting to the paint for layups. And at least for a little bit, they made free throws. Nebraska started the second half making seven of its first eight from the stripe.

That helped offset the things that look like they're going to be issues all season. Washington State had 20 second-chance points to Nebraska's four, and the Huskers finished 13-of-25 at the free-throw line.

At halftime, the Cougars had a 14-0 advantage in second-chance points on the way to a 37-34 lead.

