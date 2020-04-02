Huskers Mohamed Barry, Givon Washington named semifinalists for Ashe award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Husker football player and a track athlete are among the 10 national semifinalists for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Athlete of the Year Award.

Mohamed Barry, a senior linebacker on the Husker football team last fall, and track and field junior Givon Washington each made the list of semifinalists. The Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar program recognizes outstanding minority young men and women who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits.

Barry led Nebraska with 89 tackles in 2019.

Washington, a sprinter, helped the Huskers win the 4x400-meter relay at the Mark Colligan Memorial this indoor season, and last season he was a member of the 4x400-meter relay team that finished fifth at the Big Ten Indoor Championships.

