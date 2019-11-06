The college wrestling season gets underway Thursday when the Huskers host Nebraska-Kearney, Chadron State and Hastings College in the Nebraska Duals.
The Nebraska Duals, free and open to the public, start at 6:30 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
Coach Mark Manning begins his 20th season in Lincoln by bringing back eight starters from a squad that finished 10th at the NCAA Championships — the program's fifth straight top-10 national finish.
Among the returnees are NCAA qualifiers Chad Red Jr. (141 pounds), Isaiah White (165), Mikey Labriola (174), Taylor Venz (184), Eric Schultz (197) and David Jensen (heavyweight). Red, White and Labriola earned All-America recognition last year, while Venz was an All-American in 2018.
Nebraska-Kearney is coming off a fifth-place finish at the NCAA-Division II Championships under fourth-year head coach Dalton Jensen.