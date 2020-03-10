Huskers add diver to NCAA Championships

Nebraska sophomore diver Sara Troyer qualified for the NCAA Championships for the first time Tuesday.
Troyer placed fourth in the 3-meter dive at the Zone D meet in Dallas.
You have free articles remaining.
The Huskers have had a diver qualify for the NCAAs every year since 2014.
Troyer will also compete in the 1-meter dive at nationals, having finished 11th Monday.
Troyer will join Madison Coughlen (200-yard butterfly, 400 individual medley) and Autumn Haebig (100, 200 and 500 freestyles) at the NCAA Championships in Athens, Georgia, March 18-21.
"Sara has blossomed this year into a top-level diver and the final round showed that she can compete against the top divers in the nation," Nebraska coach Pablo Morales said.