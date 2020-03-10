Huskers add diver to NCAA Championships
Huskers add diver to NCAA Championships

Nebraska sophomore diver Sara Troyer qualified for the NCAA Championships for the first time Tuesday.

Troyer placed fourth in the 3-meter dive at the Zone D meet in Dallas.

The Huskers have had a diver qualify for the NCAAs every year since 2014.

Troyer will also compete in the 1-meter dive at nationals, having finished 11th Monday.

Troyer will join Madison Coughlen (200-yard butterfly, 400 individual medley) and Autumn Haebig (100, 200 and 500 freestyles) at the NCAA Championships in Athens, Georgia, March 18-21.

"Sara has blossomed this year into a top-level diver and the final round showed that she can compete against the top divers in the nation," Nebraska coach Pablo Morales said.

