HuskerExtra app adds new dimension to sports coverage

The Husker football season, most would agree, has been a roller coaster — the promise of a decisive win over Northwestern, the heartbreak of narrow losses against Oklahoma and Michigan and the frustration of defeat at the hands of Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue.

Even the consistently strong volleyball team hit a rough patch. But there’s been one pretty consistent, high-level performer -- the new HuskerExtra website.

And now it’s getting even better, with a convenient and customizable app that will serve you up all the best Husker sports content, packaged how you decide and accessible anytime, anyplace on your smartphone or tablet.

Launched in August, HuskerExtra debuted as a website, combining all the Husker sports coverage from the Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald. Then it added exclusive features – like the Sip ‘n Sam Showdown – bringing together the most trusted voices from the Husker sports beats.