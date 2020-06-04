Husker Takeout: Nebraska football players take 'first step,' and other nuggets from Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics, the Big Ten Conference and college sports world and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

WELCOME TO THE GOOD LIFE

The official Nebraska football Twitter account tweeted a 10-second montage of 26 players donning masks over their faces Thursday.

A mix of newcomers and vets, the video, aptly named "The First Step," is presumably documenting student-athletes entering the program's mandatory coronavirus protocol before partaking in voluntary workouts.

We spot Luke McCaffrey, Logan Smothers, Dicaprio Bootle, Ben Stille, Garrett Nelson, Kurt Rafdal, Mosai Newsom, Chris Hickman and Collin Miller. Who else can you name?

Check out the video below.