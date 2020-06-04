Husker Takeout: Nebraska football players take 'first step,' and other nuggets from Thursday

INTRO
WELCOME TO THE GOOD LIFE
The official Nebraska football Twitter account tweeted a 10-second montage of 26 players donning masks over their faces Thursday.
A mix of newcomers and vets, the video, aptly named "The First Step," is presumably documenting student-athletes entering the program's mandatory coronavirus protocol before partaking in voluntary workouts.
We spot Luke McCaffrey, Logan Smothers, Dicaprio Bootle, Ben Stille, Garrett Nelson, Kurt Rafdal, Mosai Newsom, Chris Hickman and Collin Miller. Who else can you name?
𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥 pic.twitter.com/YzrSvo5HYy— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) June 4, 2020
DRIVING FOR 6
It's another withering hot day in Lincoln. As such, Parker Gabriel is ready to take his second drive this week. Gas is cheap, after all.
When he wasn't catching fish, Teddy Prochazka kept up on his fitness ahead of making it to campus. Check out more on the offensive lineman's process, and other Husker football notes here.
TUNING IN
Episode 1-5-1 is helmed by Chris Basnett and Gabriel. The duo discusses the beginning of voluntary workouts. Find out who's here and who's not, while also keeping up to date on recruiting developments.
The guys also talk about Husker athletics figures using their platforms to speak out against social issues currently dominating the current events landscape.
Also, in the absence of Steven M. Sipple's absence from the episode, the longtime Journal Star columnist's favorite phrases are pinpointed.
CORONAVIRUS IN BAMA
Like several teams across the country, Alabama football players have returned to campus ahead of next week's workouts.
Simone Eli of CBS 42 in Birmingham reported five Alabama football players tested positive for the coronavirus.
Bill Moos said late last month one Husker student-athlete tested positive. It wasn't immediately clear which sport the student-athlete plays, or when they tested positive.
BOOTLE ON THE LIST
Dicaprio Bootle was named to the Lott Trophy watch list Thursday. The award is presented annually to the defensive IMPACT player of the year.
IMPACT is an acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academic, Community and Tenacity.
.@DicaprioBootle Named to 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List pic.twitter.com/RxsEjUnniF— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) June 4, 2020
MOVING ON UP
Gwen Egbert is well-known in the thriving volleyball scene in the state of Nebraska.
A former Husker, Egbert coached at Doane for seven seasons and previously led teams at Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South.
