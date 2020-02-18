Husker swimmers and divers ready for Big Ten Championships
Husker swimmers and divers ready for Big Ten Championships

  • Updated
Nebraska's swimming and diving team begins competition at the four-day Big Ten Championships on Wednesday in Iowa City, Iowa.

Wednesday's opening session, which starts at 6:30 p.m., features only a pair of relays. Preliminary races Thursday through Sunday will start at 11 a.m., with finals at 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska will try to improve on last season's eighth-place finish, which was the best in school history.

Five Husker seniors — Tori Beeler, Carla Gonzalez, Savannah Savitt, Lindsey Stalheim and Gwen Worlton — will compete in their last conference meet.

