Husker student-athletes Hassel, Siedhoff highlight virtual Night at the Lied award winners

Seniors Sierra Hassel and Luke Siedhoff were named the 2020 Nebraska student-athletes of the year during the annual Night at the Lied event, which honors the top Huskers in athletics, academics and community work.
Tuesday's winners were revealed in a video streamed across the Huskers' social media platforms.
Hassel was one of the Huskers' top gymnasts this past season while maintaining a 3.8 grade-point average in the classroom. The Johnston, Iowa, native majors in accounting and management and will graduate in May. She holds the second-highest balance beam score (9.975) in school history.
Track competitor Siedhoff is a multi-time All-American in the 110-meter hurdles. The Crete graduate majors in biology and Spanish and holds a 3.9 GPA. He's planning to attend medical school after graduation.
Husker bowler Raquel Orozco was named the best female athlete of the year. The senior had five top-10 finishes in helping lead the Huskers to a No. 3 national ranking. She also was named the Division I bowler of the year.
Sophomore runner George Kusche was named the best male athlete of the year after success in two sports. He finished second at the Big Ten cross country championships, and broke two school records (mile and 3,000 meters) during the indoor track season.
Peyton Robb and Madi Kubik were named the outstanding newcomers of the year.
Robb, a 157-pound wrestler, took third place at the Big Ten Championships and finished at 16-5.
Kubik recorded 2.7 kills and 2.5 sets per set while starting every match for the Huskers. She also was named the 2019 Big Ten freshman of the year.
The Nebraska women's tennis and men's cross country teams earned the Herman awards for team GPAs.
The men's cross country team (3.3 GPA) won its school-leading 10th Herman award since 1995, while the women's tennis team won its third straight Herman honor with a 3.86 GPA.
The Sam Foltz 27 Hero leadership recipients also were named.
They are: Austin Allen (football), Jessica Aragon (women's tennis), Akol Arop (men's basketball), Nicole Baker (women's track), Emily Cheramie (rifle), Cam Chick (baseball), Audrey Freyhoff (women's cross country), Nicklin Hames (volleyball), Evan Hymanson (men's gymnastics), Kristina Insingo (women's track), Kaitlynn Johnson (women's cross country), Taylor Johnson (women's cross country), Abby Johnston (women's gymnastics), Noah Lukz (men's track), Collin Miller (football), Izzie Murray (swimming), Estefania Preito (bowling), Ally Riley (softball), Kyle Ruettiger (wrestling), Luke Siedhoff (men's track), Karlee Seevers (softball), Jack Slagle (men's cross country), Kate Smith (women's golf), Jazz Sweet (volleyball), Allison Ulness (soccer), Ashtyn Veerbeek (women's basketball) and Jackson Walker (football).
The Heart and Soul Award recipients are Kayla Gadeken (rifle), Sierra Hassel (women's gymnastics), David Jensen (wrestling), Sinclaire Miramontez (soccer) and Haley Thiele (women's golf).
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
