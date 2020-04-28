Husker student-athletes Hassel, Siedhoff highlight virtual Night at the Lied award winners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seniors Sierra Hassel and Luke Siedhoff were named the 2020 Nebraska student-athletes of the year during the annual Night at the Lied event, which honors the top Huskers in athletics, academics and community work.

Tuesday's winners were revealed in a video streamed across the Huskers' social media platforms.

Hassel was one of the Huskers' top gymnasts this past season while maintaining a 3.8 grade-point average in the classroom. The Johnston, Iowa, native majors in accounting and management and will graduate in May. She holds the second-highest balance beam score (9.975) in school history.

Track competitor Siedhoff is a multi-time All-American in the 110-meter hurdles. The Crete graduate majors in biology and Spanish and holds a 3.9 GPA. He's planning to attend medical school after graduation.

Husker bowler Raquel Orozco was named the best female athlete of the year. The senior had five top-10 finishes in helping lead the Huskers to a No. 3 national ranking. She also was named the Division I bowler of the year.

Sophomore runner George Kusche was named the best male athlete of the year after success in two sports. He finished second at the Big Ten cross country championships, and broke two school records (mile and 3,000 meters) during the indoor track season.