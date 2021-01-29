Zach Podraza leads Husker heptathletes after opening day of Illinois meet

Zach Podraza leads a group of three Nebraska men after Friday's opening day of competition at the Illini B1G Multi-Meet in Champaign, Illinois.

Podraza turned in 2,701 points, which ranks fourth of 11 total multi-event competitors. His teammate, Kolby Heinerikson, is in fifth place with 2,643 points.

Podraza's day was highlighted by a pair of runner-up finishes. In the opening event of the day, the senior ran the 60-meter dash in 7.30 seconds. Later, in the high jump, he cleared 6 feet, ¾ inch.

Heinerikson claimed fourth-place finishes in both the shot put and high jump. He set a personal record in the shot put with a throw of 40-2, and matched his PR in the high jump (5-11 1/2 ½).

The 11-man field includes heptathletes from Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Nebraska. Cade Amborn, a Badger, leads the field with 2,791 points.

On Saturday, it will be the womens' turn — and the men will finish up. Jamieson Battistella, Johanna Ilves, Kate Kadrmas, Kerrigan Myers and Teri Zanker will all compete for the Huskers.

