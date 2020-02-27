'You better have equal stallions that come in the barn at the same time': Nebraska track team led by international athletes

In Australia, where James Joycey grew up, there isn’t anything like the college sports system that Joycey is now thriving in as a member of the Nebraska men’s track team.

No full-time coaches, no athletic scholarships, no flying to meets all over the country.

“In Australia, Australian football — which is a very hybrid game that no one in America understands — unless you do that or another sport at a high level, then you’re just on your own, and no one really cares about you unless you’re an Olympic gold medalist,” Joycey said.

“It’s a much nicer support system over here where you can be a collegiate athlete and do well for your college and people give you that support and all that stuff that at home I wouldn’t get unless I was the best in the world. So it’s very good opportunity for me to get to that elite level.”

Joycey, a sophomore competing in the throwing events for the Huskers — his best event is the hammer throw but he also does the weight throw indoors — is from Kew, Australia. That’s a suburb of Melbourne, which has a population of about 5 million.