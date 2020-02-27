'You better have equal stallions that come in the barn at the same time': Nebraska track team led by international athletes

In Australia, where James Joycey grew up, there isn’t anything like the college sports system that Joycey is now thriving in as a member of the Nebraska men’s track team.
No full-time coaches, no athletic scholarships, no flying to meets all over the country.
“In Australia, Australian football — which is a very hybrid game that no one in America understands — unless you do that or another sport at a high level, then you’re just on your own, and no one really cares about you unless you’re an Olympic gold medalist,” Joycey said.
The Husker men won the university's lone Big Ten title last season. Coach Gary Pepin says his team has a chance to repeat, but needs to improve.
“It’s a much nicer support system over here where you can be a collegiate athlete and do well for your college and people give you that support and all that stuff that at home I wouldn’t get unless I was the best in the world. So it’s very good opportunity for me to get to that elite level.”
Joycey, a sophomore competing in the throwing events for the Huskers — his best event is the hammer throw but he also does the weight throw indoors — is from Kew, Australia. That’s a suburb of Melbourne, which has a population of about 5 million.
The Huskers are competing at the Big Ten Indoor Championship on Friday and Saturday in Geneva, Ohio, and for the Nebraska men, it’s athletes such as Joycey from different countries who are some of the team's best performers this season.
Distance runner George Kusche from South Africa ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in both the mile and 3,000 meters. Another South African, Burger Lambrechts, is No. 4 in the conference in the shot put.
The Huskers also score team points with athletes from Nebraska — including Mayson Connor from McCool Junction in the high jump and Luke Siedhoff from Crete in the hurdles — but it’s the international athletes who help the Huskers have a chance to win another conference championship.
Recruiting internationally opens schools up to a much larger pool of athletes — and some really good ones — instead of just staying close to home, Nebraska coach Gary Pepin said.
“If you’re going to try and compete against the real good programs out there, you better have equal stallions that come in the barn at the same time,” Pepin said. “I don’t care how great of coach you are, if the athletes that you get coming into your program isn’t at least in the ballpark athletically with your opponent, you’re not going to win.”
To keep up with the rest of the colleges, it’s important to recruit well internationally, Pepin said.
“Here is a good example,” Pepin said. “You would almost think that if you were at the University of Texas you wouldn’t even have to go outside of the state, but they have all kinds of international athletes.”
While track is a big deal in many countries at the professional level, the college level in the United States is unique for what it can offer athletes.
If Joycey had stayed in Australia, he would have had to pay for both school and track, including his meet entry fees and travel costs while competing for a club track team.
At Nebraska, Joycey is on a partial athletic scholarship.
“At home I coached myself, I trained by myself and I was just using public facilities, so sometimes there were days I couldn’t train because it was booked, or schools were using it,” Joycey said.
“So here the university has all the facilities you could ever need. I can practice whatever time I want, and I’ve got a coach on campus who is there to coach me and training partners. It’s just so much better of an environment for me to succeed.”
Coming to America for college was a goal Joycey had for many years. Several of his friends from Australia also came to the United States for college sports.
