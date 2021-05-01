Why did Nebraska golfer Kate Smith return for a second senior season? Well, she's showing you

Sports rarely turn out exactly how we hope they will — only one team can be the ultimate champion — but this season has gone according to Kate Smith's plan.

When Smith returned for an extra season with the Nebraska women’s golf team, she hoped for many of the things that are happening now: winning tournaments as an individual and making the NCAA Tournament as a team.

Smith was a senior last season, but she was able to return when the NCAA allowed all seniors in spring sports to return after the second half of the season was canceled in the early days of the pandemic.

Returning for a second senior season has paid off in a big way. In March, Smith won her first college tournament, and then she won again last week at the Big Ten Championship. She’s also helped the Huskers win one regular-season meet, finish second at the Big Ten meet and qualify for the NCAA Regionals for the first time in 13 years.

“Really, this moment was why I came back,” Smith said. “I wanted to take a team to regionals, and I wanted to go there myself, selfishly. It’s all worked out just as I hoped it would.”