 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

What to watch as the Husker track and field program gets set for outdoor season opener

  • 0

The Nebraska track and field team is taking its party outside.

Coming off a solid indoor season, Nebraska is set for its first outdoor meet, as Husker throwers and a few track athletes will head to Arizona State while the others will go to Emporia, Kansas.

The two-day Arizona State Invitational begins Friday morning. The Emporia State Relays will be held Saturday, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

A Husker duo is seeking to take a sophomore step in the javelin event. Maddie Harris and Mirta Kulisic both finished in the top three in Big Ten last season as freshmen.

Also returning for Nebraska is Mayson Conner in the high jump. Conner, a senior, is the only Husker to score points at last season's NCAA outdoor championships meet.

Conner, who was a Big Ten indoor champion this past season, will be one of five Huskers looking to sweep the conference in both indoor and outdoor events — Jenna Rogers (high jump), Papay Glaywulu (triple jump), Darby Thomas (long jump) and Alex Talley (weight throw).

People are also reading…

The Nebraska men finished third in the Big Ten as a team during the indoor season and three athletes were tabbed first-team All-American selections.

Nebraska track and field logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Reaction to Zavier Betts no longer on the team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News