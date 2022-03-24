What to watch as the Husker track and field program gets set for outdoor season opener

The Nebraska track and field team is taking its party outside.

Coming off a solid indoor season, Nebraska is set for its first outdoor meet, as Husker throwers and a few track athletes will head to Arizona State while the others will go to Emporia, Kansas.

The two-day Arizona State Invitational begins Friday morning. The Emporia State Relays will be held Saturday, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

A Husker duo is seeking to take a sophomore step in the javelin event. Maddie Harris and Mirta Kulisic both finished in the top three in Big Ten last season as freshmen.

Also returning for Nebraska is Mayson Conner in the high jump. Conner, a senior, is the only Husker to score points at last season's NCAA outdoor championships meet.

Conner, who was a Big Ten indoor champion this past season, will be one of five Huskers looking to sweep the conference in both indoor and outdoor events — Jenna Rogers (high jump), Papay Glaywulu (triple jump), Darby Thomas (long jump) and Alex Talley (weight throw).

The Nebraska men finished third in the Big Ten as a team during the indoor season and three athletes were tabbed first-team All-American selections.

