'What can I say about this team?' Husker bowlers beat Arkansas State to advance at NCAA finals

The Nebraska bowling team was upset in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 5-ranked Huskers haven't lost since.

NU defeated No. 2 Arkansas State 2-0 on Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, to advance in the championship bracket. The Huskers will compete against top-ranked McKendree at 3 p.m. Friday. The winner will advance to the national championship match, which is set for 6 p.m. Saturday. The loser will compete at 9 a.m. Saturday morning against either Youngstown State or Arkansas State.

"What can I say about this team?" NU coach Paul Klempa said. "They are so resilient and driven right now."

Nebraska took a 1-0 series lead on Arkansas State with a 1,096-1,075 pinfall victory before the match moved to a five-game Baker format. Arkansas State was up by three pins after the third game before the Huskers charged back to win it 1,046-1,033.

NU opened the tournament as the No. 2 seed in its regional, but was upended by 15th-seeded Medaille. The Huskers have rattled off five wins since.

