Wetovick, Turke claim first-place finishes to lead Huskers on final day of Big Ten meet

Brent Wetovick and Ieva Turke both won gold medals to lead the Nebraska track and field team Saturday at the Big Ten Indoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio.
Wetovick, a freshman, continued an impressive season with a personal-best 1 minute, 16.81 second performance to win the the 600-meter run and move to No. 4 in school history in the event. He led the Husker men to a fourth-place finish with 76 points. Indiana won the men's championship.
The Husker women finished 10th; Ohio State claimed the title.
Wetovick has won all three 600s he's run this season.
"It is a blessing to even get here as a freshman," Wetovick said in a news release. "Everybody here is top-notch athletes, and I am blessed to be able to travel so far and be able to compete at my best. This feels great and it is for my hometown and my home state, my family and my friends back home and my track family here. That is who it is for."
Pereira won with a throw of 72 feet, 6¼ inches. It was a personal best and Husker record, breaking Nick Percy's 71-2 mark set in 2018.
As she has all season, Turke shined on the women's side. Turke earned her first Big Ten gold of her career, winning the triple jump with a leap of 42-11 feet.
"It feels awesome because my first year I was fourth, last year I was third and now I am finally first," Turke said. "Yesterday I had the long jump competition and am a little sore today but kept thinking I can't give up and have to get gold."
Other notable Husker performances included Luke Siedhoff's second-place finish in the 60 hurdles (7.79), Burger Lambrechts Jr.'s second-place finish in the shot put (63-9), George Kusche's bronze in the mile (4:09.68) Terrol Wilson's bronze in the triple jump and Mayson Conner's fourth-place finish in the high jump.
Madison Yerigan was fourth in the women's high jump.
Nebraska awaits its fate in the official NCAA Indoor Championships selection next week.
ARC meet: The Nebraska Wesleyan women placed third and the men fourth at the American Rivers Conference indoor championships in Decorah, Iowa.
The Prairie Wolves had one individual champion on the men's side, with Seth Knapp taking the weight throw with a lifetime best of 57 feet, 1 inch that moved him to fourth on the NWU all-time charts. Teammates Jared Pohlman (fourth) and Andrew Davis (sixth) also earned team points.
NWU's Travis Koehler was second in the men's triple jump and fifth in the 55-meter dash. Kyle Dickinson was third and Ben CHristenson sixth in the 400. NWU's 4x400 relay finished second.
The Nebraska Wesleyan women were led by the runner-up 4x800 team. Ellie Beierman finished fourth in the mile and sixth in the 3,000 and Madi Bahe was sixth in the mile.
NWU's Aspen Rolfes scored in two events individually, taking fourth in the 200 and eighth in the 400, and was part of the fourth-place 4x400 relay. Addy Vinton tied for fifth in the high jump. Tessa Hoffman was sixth and Aleen Souvannavong seventh in the triple jump.
The men had 86 points; Loras won with 161.
The Nebraska Wesleyan women totaled 83 points. Wartburg won with 211.