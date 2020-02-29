Wetovick, Turke claim first-place finishes to lead Huskers on final day of Big Ten meet

Brent Wetovick and Ieva Turke both won gold medals to lead the Nebraska track and field team Saturday at the Big Ten Indoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio.

Wetovick, a freshman, continued an impressive season with a personal-best 1 minute, 16.81 second performance to win the the 600-meter run and move to No. 4 in school history in the event. He led the Husker men to a fourth-place finish with 76 points. Indiana won the men's championship.

The Husker women finished 10th; Ohio State claimed the title.

Wetovick has won all three 600s he's run this season.

"It is a blessing to even get here as a freshman," Wetovick said in a news release. "Everybody here is top-notch athletes, and I am blessed to be able to travel so far and be able to compete at my best. This feels great and it is for my hometown and my home state, my family and my friends back home and my track family here. That is who it is for."

Huskers' Pereira sets school mark in winning weight throw at Big Ten meet Pereira won with a throw of 72 feet, 6¼ inches. It was a personal best and Husker record, breaking Nick Percy's 71-2 mark set in 2018.

As she has all season, Turke shined on the women's side. Turke earned her first Big Ten gold of her career, winning the triple jump with a leap of 42-11 feet.