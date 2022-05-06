Walsh gets Huskers started at K-State meet with third-place finish

Nieve Walsh got the Nebraska track and field team started on the right foot Friday in Manhattan, Kansas.

Walsh claimed third place in the women's 400-meter dash, finishing in 59:55 seconds on Day 1 at the Ward Haylett Invitational.

Walsh, a freshman from Australia, carried over late-season momentum sparked last week at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, where she won the 800 with a personal-best time.

Zachary Van Brocklin was the only other Husker to compete Friday, finishing sixth in the men's 1,500 (4:02.36).

The meet continues Saturday. Ieva Turke, the 2020 Big Ten champion in triple jump, will compete in both that event and the long jump. Lincoln Pius X graduate Sam Easley will be one of four Huskers running the men's 800 race.

