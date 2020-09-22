 Skip to main content
Two Husker golfers tie for 16th in Colorado
Nebraska senior Kate Smith fired a 2-over par Tuesday to finish with a three-round total of 215 at the Golf Coaches Association of America Amateur Series in Fort Collins, Colorado, and freshman Michaele Vavrova followed suit.

Both Smith and Vavrova tied for 16th in the field of 64 golfers that included 48 men and 16 women. Smith, Vavrova and NU's Megan Whittaker, who shot the best round of any woman Monday with a 3-under par 67, finished as the top three women in the field. Whittaker tied for 24th with a 218 after three rounds.

