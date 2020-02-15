Turke takes triple jump title at Gorilla Classic; Forsberg sets PR in mile at Iowa State meet
Ieva Turke had a career-high mark in the triple jump to claim the event title on the final day of the Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kansas, on Saturday.

Turke landed a mark of 43-0 1/2 feet, which ranks ninth in Husker history and is second-highest in the Big Ten this season.

NU freshman Darius Luff also took home a title in Pittsburg, winning the men's 60-meter hurdles in 7.87 seconds, a personal best. Nebraska's Luke Siedhoff (:7.88) took runner-up. On the women's side, Winsome Harris also placed runner-up in the 60 hurdles with PR of :8.47.

In field events, Mayson Conner won the high jump title with a mark of 7-0 1/4 — a meet record. Alexander Thompson took second in the triple jump, as well, with a 49-9 3/4 mark.

The Huskers also competed at the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa, where Elsa Forsberg ran a personal-best 4:42.16 in the mile to take fifth place. Her time is good for eighth-best in the NU record books.

The Huskers next host the Nebraska Tune-Up on Friday. Field events begin at noon, while track events start at 12:15 p.m. The meet marks the final indoor home of the season for Nebraska.

