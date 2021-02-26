Turke, Glaywulu win Big Ten titles as both Nebraska track teams hold second place in conference meet

Two Husker jumpers entered Friday as the favorites to win triple jump titles at the Big Ten indoor track championships in Geneva, Ohio.

Both delivered. Nebraska's Ieva Turke defended her crown in the women's competition, and Papay Glaywulu led the men.

Ieva Turke, a senior, leaped 42 feet, ½ inches, to win the event for a second straight season. Even so, she's still looking forward.

"I am very happy to have defended the triple jump title for the second year in a row," Turke said in a news release. "I am pleased with my performance but there is still more work to do."

Glaywulu, who ranks sixth nationally in the event, delivered a jump of 53-5 to oust the competition. His next appearance will come in the NCAA championships in two weeks.

With one day of competition left, both the Nebraska men and women are in second place in the team standings. The Husker men have 28 points and trail Iowa (51). The NU women have 42, looking to chase down Minnesota (50).

The final day of competition begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

