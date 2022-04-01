Top-five finishes by Conner, Rogers highlight Huskers in Day 1 of Pepsi Florida Relays

A pair of top-five finishers by Nebraska high jumpers paced the Huskers on Day 1 of the Pepsi Florida Relays on Friday in Gainesville, Florida.

In his first competition of the outdoor season, Mayson Conner claimed third place in the men's high jump, clearing 7 feet, 1 inch. Conner is the two-time defending Big Ten indoor champion in the event.

Jenna Rogers turned in a career-best mark of 6-0 1/2 in the women's high jump to take fourth place. Rogers, a freshman, is now tied for the seventh-best outdoor mark in Huskers program history.

Other Nebraska highlights included Zionn Pearson, who finished fourth in the women's long jump (19-4 1/4); LaQwasia Stepney, eighth place in the long jump (19-8 3/4); and Micaylon Moore, 11th in the men's long jump, (23-1 3/4).

Out on the West Coast, NU's Bailey Timmons finished 17th in the 5,000-meter run at the Mike Fanelli Classic in San Francisco.

The Huskers continue action at the Pepsi Florida Relays on Saturday at 11 a.m.

