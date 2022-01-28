Three NU freshmen claim event titles on first day of Adidas Classic

Three freshman Nebraska jumpers came away with first-place finishes on the first day of the Adidas Classic at the Devaney Sports Center.

Clayton Keys claimed the only win on the men's side, standing first at the podium in the long jump with a distance of 24 feet, 1¾ inches. His teammate Terrol Wilson just missed out of placing, taking fourth with a jump of 23-7¼.

On the women's side, Darby Thomas came out victorious in the long jump with a distance of 19-8¼. In fact, the top six distances were all occupied by Huskers. Jenna Rogers won the high jump by going up 5-10.

Other notables included Garrison Hughes finishing third in the pole vault, Henry Zimmerman earning runner-up honors in the men's weight throw and Kerrigan Meyers placing eighth in the women's pentathlon.

Day Two of the Adidas Classic begins Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.

