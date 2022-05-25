Three Huskers qualify for NCAA Outdoors as regional gets underway

It's become a tradition for Alexander Talley. For the third straight year, he'll be finishing his spring at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The Husker senior qualified for the national meet by finishing sixth in the men's hammer throw at the West Regional on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He recorded a toss of 219 feet, 9 inches.

The North Dakota State transfer holds the Husker all-time record in the event — a 234-1 toss at the Sooner Invitational last month.

Talley was one of 34 Huskers vying for a spot in the NCAA Championships.

He will be joined at the national meet, beginning June 8 in Eugene, Oregon, by throwing teammates Maxwell Otterdahl and Burger Lambrechts. Otterdahl (64-6½, sixth place) and Lambrechts (64-3¾, ninth) qualified in the men's shot put.

Otterdahl was a double champion at the Big Ten Championships earlier this month, becoming the first Husker to win both the men's shot put and discus titles since 2004.

Lincoln High graduate Darius Luff advanced to the regional final in the men's 110-meter hurdles. He ran his heat in 13.07 seconds, which was the ninth-best time. NU's Cory Berg narrowly extended his season in the men's 400 hurdles, nabbing the 24th (and final) spot for Friday's regional final.

The women's events begin Thursday. The Huskers are led by Axelina Johansson (shot put) and Maddie Harris (javelin), who are both ranked second in the regional field.

