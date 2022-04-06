Three Huskers earn weekly Big Ten honors in track

A trio of Nebraska track athletes earned Big Ten weekly honors Wednesday.

Darius Luff was named Big Ten men's track athlete of the week, Mayson Conner was named men's field athlete of the week and Jenna Rogers was tabbed women's field athlete of the week.

Luff, a Lincoln High graduate, won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.70 seconds at the Florida Relays.

Conner went 7 feet, 1 inch in his first high jump competition of the season to place third. His mark ranks first in the Big Ten.

Rogers, who won a Big Ten indoor championship in February, went 6-0½ in the women's high jump, which moved her to seventh in school history in the event, and it also ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten.

The Husker track teams will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the John McDonnell Invitational, which will take place Thursday and Friday.

Three Husker decathletes — Till Steinforth, Kolby Heinerikson and Matthias Algarin — will compete in the Jim Click Multis on Thursday and Friday in Tucson, Arizona.

