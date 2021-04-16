 Skip to main content
Thomas claims women's long jump crown at Husker B1G invite
Nebraska's Darby Thomas claimed the women's long jump crown on Friday at the Husker B1G Invitational in Prairie View, Texas, with a new personal best of 20 feet, 7¾ inches.

Teammate Zionn Pearson took fourth place with a leap of 19-9½ on her first attempt.

The Huskers' long jump success continued with Papay Glaywulu, who earned the silver medal in men's long jump by jumping 24-4½, a new personal best. Michael Hoffer was sixth with a collegiate best of 23-9 and Micaylon Moore took seventh with 23-7½.

The event continues Saturday.

Nebraska track and field logo 2014
