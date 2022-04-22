 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUSKER TRACK

Talley wins another hammer throw title for Huskers

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska's Alexander Talley continued his impressive April, winning the hammer throw Friday at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas. 

Talley won the event with his first throw, going 218 feet, 11 inches — more than 5 feet farther than second-place Victor Perez, who was competing unattached. Of Talley's five successful throws (he fouled once), three were good enough to claim first place.

Last week, Talley set the school record with a throw of 234-1 at the Sooner Invitational. He also claimed the hammer title at John McDonnell Invitational earlier this month. 

Ryan Martins won the men's 1,500 meters with a personal-best 3 minutes, 53.41 seconds. Micaylon Moore was second in the long jump with a PR 24-7.

For the women, Lishanna Ilves went past the stadium record with a 21-4¾ long jump but finished second.

The invitational continues Saturday.

