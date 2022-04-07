Talley, Steinworth hammer home strong performances for Huskers

The Nebraska track and field team hammered home some strong performances Thursday.

Alex Talley finished fourth in the men's hammer throw with the third-best mark in school history with a throw of 216 feet at the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Henry Zimmerman added a ninth-place mark (195-5).

In the Jim Click Multis in Tucson, Arizona, Till Steinforth recorded five personal bests in all five decathlon events for 3,961 points. Steinforth had bests in the 100-meters (:11.08), long jump (24-7), shot put (41-7), high jump (6-4) and the 400 in 50.35 seconds. Steinforth is 28 points out of first place.

Huskers Matthias Algarin is eighth (3,793) and Kolby Heinerikson is 11th (3,674).

The John McDonnell continues Friday at 9:45 a.m. with a full slate of Huskers competing, while the Jim Click Multis continues at 11 a.m. Friday.

