Talley sets school record in weight throw at NCAA Indoor Championships to earn first-team All-American status (again)

Nebraska's Alex Talley set a school record in the men's weight throw at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Friday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Talley, the Big Ten champion, had a throw of 72 feet, 9¼ inches to finish seventh, earning first-team All-American status again after doing so last season at North Dakota State. Alabama's Bobby Colantonio won with a 77-5¼ throw.

Darius Luff qualified fifth in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.67 seconds, tying his personal best and tied for third ever at Nebraska.

On the women's side, Darby Thomas finished 12th in the long jump, going 20-6¼, to earn second-team All-American status. It's her first All-American honor.

Competiton continues Saturday. Talley will return to the field with Burger Lambrechts in the men's shot put, Luff will run in the hurdles and Mayson Connor will be in the high jump. For the women's team, Jenna Rogers will compete in the high jump and Axelina Johansson in the shot put.

