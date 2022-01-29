Steinworth battles exhaustion, completes fifth-best heptathlon for NU at Adidas Classic

Till Steinworth couldn’t wait to cross the finish line.

As the Nebraska freshman closed out his first-place finish in the 1,000-meter run to complete his two-day heptathlon at Saturday’s Adidas Classic at the Devaney Sports Center, he nearly collapsed on the side due to exhaustion. But as he regained his breath, he had just completed the fifth-best heptathlon in school history with 5,582 points. That mark is also tops in the Big Ten and is fourth best in the country.

It also was his first heptathlon this season.

“I feel pretty good,” Steinworth said. “I think we’re in a good place right now for the season. I think I can do a lot more and I want to do more. This is my first heptathlon for Nebraska, so I think there’s a lot left I can do.”

What made it even more impressive was what happened before the 1,000 meters. According to assistant coach Nikki Larch-Miller, Steinworth sprained his ankle during warmups.

“He was warming up for the 1,000, doing a jogging warmup lap, stepped on the rail and sprained his ankle,” Larch-Miller said. “He literally fell to the ground. We had to go tape it up as tight as he could and then he ran.”

But out of the seven events he competed in over the weekend, Steinworth mentioned pole vault being his best despite finishing second of the six who competed in all of the heptathlon events.

In fact, he didn’t finish worse than third in any of the seven events, getting first in the 1,000, long jump and 60-meter hurdles. He was second in the 60-meter dash, high jump and pole vault. Shot put was the only event in which he finished third.

Things are ahead of schedule for the freshman, despite some unexpected hiccups. From Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, Steinworth was traveling overseas during Christmas break with his parents. Add in the fact that Larch-Miller contracted COVID during that time and Steinworth was away from team activities for 4½ weeks.

“He’s the hardest worker I think I’ve ever trained in my entire life,” said Larch-Miller. “He loves this thing and puts in 110% effort every single day, no matter how he’s feeling, and I think that showed throughout his performance today, and I think we’re just at the beginning.”

Along with Steinworth, the Husker men took home five more individual titles. Darius Luff continued his hot start to the indoor season, winning the 60 hurdles in :7.71. Nick Bryant won the 600 in 1:19.37 while the 4x400 relay team won with a time of 3:16.26. In field events, Kevin Shubert won shot put with a distance throw of 61 feet, 4¾ inches, while Mayson Conner won the high jump (7-2½).

On the women’s side, Winsome Harris won the 60-meter hurdles for the second week in a row with a time of :8.56. Axelina Johansson won the shot put (56-4), with the fifth-best mark in school history. Ashley McElmurry wrapped up Nebraska’s winners in the triple jump (39-0¼).

The Huskers host another two-day event next week at the Devaney Sports Center with the Frank Sevigne Invite on Friday and Saturday.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.