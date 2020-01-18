Sprinter from Jamaica showing off speed for Nebraska track team

While growing up in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Matthew Brown played soccer, like a lot of youths do.

But Brown showed a talent that was better suited for running track than soccer.

“I actually started playing soccer in Jamaica and my coach saw me running the futbol down, and just said I needed to try out for track, and that was it,” Brown said.

Now Brown is showing off that speed on the Nebraska track team. And during the first indoor meet of the year — and the first for Brown as a Husker — he won his very first event, the 60-meter dash, during the second day of the Graduate Classic at the Devaney Sports Center. His winning time was 6.75 seconds.

“It feels very good,” Brown said. “I wanted to go faster, but my coach told me it was a (hard training week), so I shouldn’t expect too much, and just got out there and execute the race properly.”

Brown also raced in the 200 meters, but he prefers the 60-meter dash indoors and the 100 outdoors.

In fact, to Brown the 200 may as well be the mile.