Softball catcher-turned javelin thrower Maddie Harris' 'amped up' Big Ten performance opens Olympic door

When athletes were sent home last March because of the pandemic, Harris used the time to progress as a thrower. She watched a lot of videos, read about the history of javelin and looked for ways to mold her technique based on what she was seeing in her research.

She also worked with the Lee's Summit West track coaches and other throwers from the school.

"It was really good to have a group, and I never really lost motivation because I had other people around me, so it really never got boring, either," Harris said. "And then I was lucky enough to have coaches from my high school that were still doing training."

The work back home paid off. Harris is not only a Big Ten champion and a U.S. trials qualifier, but she's only inches away from a school record. Sarah Firestone owns the NU mark (184-3).

"Probably around November is when I started getting more comfortable with the running and throwing part," Harris said. "Before that I was kind of chucking it and relying on strength to throw. In the past six months, everything started to come together."