Six Huskers ranked No. 1 in their respective events heading in Big Ten Indoor Championships

The Nebraska track and field teams will aim to improve on fourth- and 10th-place finishes from a year ago when they compete at the Big Ten Indoor Championships on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Geneva, Ohio.

The Husker men placed fourth at last year's meet, and the Husker women were 10th.

Nebraska has six athletes leading the Big Ten in their respective events heading into the meet.

George Kusche, who won a Big Ten cross country championship, is the league leader in the men's mile at 3 minutes, 57.74 seconds.

Burger Lambrechts leads in the men's shot put (64 feet, 4 inches) and Papay Glaywulu is atop the men's triple jump chart (53-6¼).

On the women's side, Monica Aldrighetti leads the Big Ten in pole vault (13-9¼), Lishanna Ilves leads in the long jump (20-9) and Ieva Turke leads in the triple jump (43-0½).

Johanna Ilves ranks second in the women's pentathlon.

The top 16 athletes nationally in each indoor event will qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships, which are set for March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Glaywulu (sixth), Lambrechts (10th), Kusche (12th), Lishanna Ilves (13th) and Kevin Shubert (16th in shot put) are currently ranked in the top 16th nationally in their respective events.

