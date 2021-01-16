Shubert's time in the gym during the pandemic pays off with shot put title in Nebraska track and field's season opener

When COVID-19 cruelly ended the 2020 college track and field season, Nebraska’s Kevin Shubert was just six meets into his college career.
The former two-time Class A shot put state champion at Millard North couldn't finish the season the way he wanted. However, the layoff presented an opportunity to improve.
“I haven’t stopped training once for COVID; as soon as our facilities shut down, I moved back to Omaha and got myself a gym membership,” Shubert said. “I trained on my own like the season never stopped.”
Shubert’s hard work in the 10-plus months since his last meet finally paid off Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center, where the sophomore’s winning throw of 61 feet, 10½ inches in men’s shot put was one of Nebraska’s seven individual titles at the Husker Triangular.
In addition to Saturday’s competition being the team’s season opener, Shubert also was looking forward to facing friends from Minnesota and Iowa, the two other Big Ten schools that attended the meet. He set two goals for himself: win the shot put, and set a new personal best.
He achieved both, and no one else came close in the event. He finished with four of the top five throws and his winning toss was more than 4 inches farther than second place. Better yet, Shubert says he has more in the tank.
“We’re going to move along, reset and try to do it all over again, but hopefully a little farther next week,” he said. “At least a centimeter farther.”
Another Husker set a new personal best in his first meet with the team. Oklahoma transfer Papay Glaywulu won the men’s triple jump with a distance of 53-6. His jump was not only the fourth-best in school history, but it’s also the second-longest in the country this season behind Virginia’s Owayne Owens, who jumped 53-7¾ on Friday.
In addition to Glaywulu’s victory, four of Nebraska’s other titles came in jumping events. Senior Ieva Turke won the women’s triple jump at 41-8 and also finished second in the women’s long jump, just behind sophomore Darby Thomas, who won with a jump of 19-9.
The Huskers went 1-2-3 in the men’s long jump, where freshman Clayton Keys won with a jump of 23-7. Sophomore Micaylon Moore finished second and freshman Bennet Vinken third.
Juniors Michael Hoffer and Dais Malebana also won titles in the men’s high jump and men’s 5,000 meters, respectively.
With a quiet, spectator-less backdrop at the Devaney Sports Center and a depleted team roster, it was not a typical season opener for the Nebraska track and field team. Still, the live competition will provide plenty to work on before the Huskers compete next week at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa.