Shubert's time in the gym during the pandemic pays off with shot put title in Nebraska track and field's season opener

When COVID-19 cruelly ended the 2020 college track and field season, Nebraska’s Kevin Shubert was just six meets into his college career.

The former two-time Class A shot put state champion at Millard North couldn't finish the season the way he wanted. However, the layoff presented an opportunity to improve.

“I haven’t stopped training once for COVID; as soon as our facilities shut down, I moved back to Omaha and got myself a gym membership,” Shubert said. “I trained on my own like the season never stopped.”

Shubert’s hard work in the 10-plus months since his last meet finally paid off Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center, where the sophomore’s winning throw of 61 feet, 10½ inches in men’s shot put was one of Nebraska’s seven individual titles at the Husker Triangular.

In addition to Saturday’s competition being the team’s season opener, Shubert also was looking forward to facing friends from Minnesota and Iowa, the two other Big Ten schools that attended the meet. He set two goals for himself: win the shot put, and set a new personal best.