'Senior Day' series: Top player for Husker women's golf team grew up in home on a golf course

There are lots of people who say that they grew up on the golf course, but Kate Smith, a senior on the Nebraska women’s golf team, actually did.

Smith is from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and her family owned and ran a small nine-hole golf course. They lived in a home on the property from when she was 10 months old until she was 16.

“I learned how to change cups and mow greens. It was really fun to grow up on the course,” Smith said.

Her parents sold the course several years ago, and now work at a different course.

Smith is now one of the most successful players in the history of the Husker women’s program, and it was how she grew up that helped her become the player and person she is. She learned a lot about hard work and setbacks. Running a successful business in golf can be tough, especially in Minnesota, where snow covers the course for several months.

The family lived in a building on the property. In the home there was a bell when guests entered the pro shop.

“We had an intercom in our living room so when somebody came in the door we could hear it, and one of us would run out and help the customer, and then we’d go back and cook dinner,” Smith said.