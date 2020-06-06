'Senior Day' series: LSE graduate Forsberg had her best track season at Nebraska, and may not be done yet

Nebraska won the meet with 163½ points, with Oklahoma finishing second with 147.

Four months later, Forsberg still remembers that team meeting well.

“Oh, I remember that, because we won a lot of points, and that felt really good to pull our weight in that way,” Forsberg said. “Our program is very field (events) heavy sometimes. We have a lot of successful field athletes. And so for the distance program to be recognized like that — and we earned it — it definitely felt really good.”

It’s hard to imagine 12 weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Nebraska track season would still be going now. The NCAA championship meet was scheduled to begin June 10 in Austin, Texas. The NCAA preliminary round meet would have been last weekend.

Forsberg had the best season of her career during the indoor season, and that likely would have extended into the outdoor season.

She moved into the program’s all-time top 10 in the mile, and ended up No. 9 on the chart with a time of 4 minutes, 46.06 seconds. She set personal bests in each of her distance events, and finished 10th in the mile at the Big Ten championship. She won five races, giving her 11 wins for her career.