'Senior Day' series: LSE grad Forsberg had her best track season at Nebraska, and may not be done yet

It’s not easy to get singled out on the Nebraska men’s and women’s track team, a group with about 150 athletes combined.
But that’s what happened for Elsa Forsberg, a senior on the women’s team and Lincoln Southeast graduate, a few days after one of the indoor track meets in January.
Each Wednesday the team has a meeting. The coaches recognize the athletes who had personal bests in the previous meet or moved into the program’s all-time top 10 charts.
During Nebraska’s second meet of the season, the Mark Colligan Memorial, Forsberg had a great meet, winning the mile and finishing second in the 800 meters, good for 16 team points. Several other distance runners also had good meets.
Nebraska head coach Gary Pepin is impressed with how much Forsberg improved during her four years on both the cross country and track teams at Nebraska.
“I’m really proud of her,” Pepin said. “I told the team in a meeting that we had, I said, ‘This past meet that we had if it hadn’t been for our middle distance and distance girls we would have got our butt kicked in that meet.’ I let them know that you guys really came through and saved us in the last rounds of the bout. It’s been a long time since we lost a scoring meet at home, and that’s something you’d like to keep going.”
Nebraska won the meet with 163½ points, with Oklahoma finishing second with 147.
Four months later, Forsberg still remembers that team meeting well.
“Oh, I remember that, because we won a lot of points, and that felt really good to pull our weight in that way,” Forsberg said. “Our program is very field (events) heavy sometimes. We have a lot of successful field athletes. And so for the distance program to be recognized like that — and we earned it — it definitely felt really good.”
It’s hard to imagine 12 weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Nebraska track season would still be going now. The NCAA championship meet was scheduled to begin June 10 in Austin, Texas. The NCAA preliminary round meet would have been last weekend.
Forsberg had the best season of her career during the indoor season, and that likely would have extended into the outdoor season.
She moved into the program’s all-time top 10 in the mile, and ended up No. 9 on the chart with a time of 4 minutes, 46.06 seconds. She set personal bests in each of her distance events, and finished 10th in the mile at the Big Ten championship. She won five races, giving her 11 wins for her career.
Forsberg feels like she had a successful senior season because she was fortunate to stay healthy for most of her career, which allowed her to build on her fitness level each year.
“I was just very focused and determined to give my last year everything that I got and not leave any potential untested,” Forsberg said.
Forsberg also has a Nebraska all-time spot in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, sitting at No. 10.
Kevin Cahoy doesn't have to look far for perspective in the wake of coronavirus concerns that canceled the spring season.
Having two spots on the all-time charts was a big accomplishment for her.
“I really wanted to get on as many of those lists, and kind of leave my mark on the program,” Forsberg said. “Somebody will knock me off eventually, but that was a big goal.”
Forsberg had a very successful high school cross country and track career at Lincoln Southeast, with several top-10 finishes at state in both sports, but she really flourished in college.
“I think I didn’t have as much confidence in high school, I suppose,” Forsberg said. “I still had a successful high school career, but I just feel like I’ve grown a lot in college.”
There is a chance Forsberg may not be done with college track. Athletes in spring sports may have the option to return for a second senior season, and Forsberg is considering doing so. It would be unusual for a distance runner, sitting out two seasons she would normally be competing in during the cross country and indoor track seasons. Forsberg could probably race at home meets as an unattached competitor.
Also, she graduated in May, but she would have to continue school with some graduate classes.
After the season was canceled in March, Forsberg didn’t take any time off from running.
“I’ve kept training, mostly because I don’t know what else to do,” Forsberg said. “Running is just such a part of me and my routine right now. And I just don’t feel done. So whether there is another season for me or not, I think I’m going to keep running until I feel like that part of my life is complete.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
